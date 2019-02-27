EPPING — NH Made approved a slate of new and returning officers to its executive committee and board of trustees during its recent annual meeting, with Mary Macdonald, owner of Genuine Local in Meredith, elected to serve as the organization’s chair.
Betsy Booth of Wolfeboro was re-elected as treasurer, and Tilton resident Susan Bullock is continuing her service on the board.
Mike Somers, president and chief executive officer of the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association, was approved as vice-chair. Rounding out the executive committee are secretary Gail McWilliam Jellie, director of the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture’s Division of Agricultural Development; John Watkins of Seabrook; and newly elected executive committee member Dawn Mahoney, sales manager at Amherst Label in Milford.
Board members Kristine Mossey, owner of McLeod Brothers Orchards in Milford, Mike Somers of NHLRA, and John Watkins of Seabrook were approved for new three-year terms, and other trustees are Amy Bassett, deputy director of the New Hampshire Division of Travel & Tourism Development; Link Moser, owner of Windhill Design in Loudon; Darryl Parker, owner of Schoodacs Coffee & Tea in Warner; and Scott Rice, owner of the Woodstock Inn Brewery in North Woodstock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.