MEREDITH — Type Your Brief Heart and Hands Thrift Store in Meredith is now welcoming donations, as we go into the slower time of the year and the holiday rush of shoppers is over. Proceeds from the charity support many non-profit organizations in Meredith and the Lakes Region with cash grants for various community projects throughout the year.
The thrift store is especially looking for general household items, small dressers and furnishings and those unused gifts you may not have room or use for. Below are some further suggestions and also a list of items we cannot take.
The Store is located at 8 Maple Street #4, across the street from LaValley Building Supply in Meredith. Please call the shop 279-1410 if you have questions.
Welcome: Clothing, home décor, books, linens, foot wear, craft supplies, footwear, sports equipment, collectibles, antiques, vintage toys, musical instruments, small dressers, and other smallish furniture, electronics (except VCRs and microwaves) and video games, record albums and players, garden décor/supplies, tools, kitchen supplies/appliances (no plastic food containers or worn Teflon), antiques.
Not welcome: TV's, particle board furniture, humidifiers, ski boots, mixed contents of toyboxes, encyclopedias, time sensitive books, bed pillows, car seats, cribs, baby swings or activity centers, medical equipment, upholstered chairs unless like new, recliners, couches and entertainment centers. No scented clothing or bedding (pet hair, cigarette smoke or mothballs) no rusty, broken, or damaged goods.
