MEREDITH — Guides trained about the background of the sculptures placed in the village and parks will lead tours of the 2019 Meredith Sculpture Walk this summer.
There are 21 new pieces of sculpture displayed, along with 11 returning pieces. Docents who lead the tours will explain the creative processes of the artists, as well as materials and construction. In its sixth year, the sculpture program is sponsored by the Greater Meredith Program, and is committed to developing awareness and enjoyment of public art for residents and visitors. It is a year-round, outdoor, juried exhibition.
Greater Meredith Program Executive Director Liz Lapham said the grounds crew that works to install the various works of art are a critical part of the program. "They are all volunteers who help the artists install the sculptures that sometimes weigh over a 1,000 pounds," Lapham said.
Members of the MSW Ground Team are Bev Lapham, Fred Huntress, Steve Hayden, Andy Lane, Ron Jonash, Bill Gartner, Wendell Rizzo and Dan Fedderson.
Starting Wednesday, June 26, tours will leave from Oglethorpe’s Fine Arts and Crafts in Mill Falls Marketplace on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. through Aug. 31.
Brochures for a self-guided tour will be available at kiosks located at the post office and entrances to the Courtyard on Main, and Hesky and Scenic Parks. They will also be available at the Town Hall, the Meredith Library and various businesses throughout the walk and on the website: www.greatermeredith.org.
For more information call 603 279-9015 or email gmp@greatermeredithprogram.com
Tours in September and group tours can be arranged by emailing GMP@greatermeredithprogram.com or calling 603-279-9015.
