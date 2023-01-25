Adam McKinney, MVSB Branch & Business Development Manager, second from right, greets Bev Lapham and other members of the Meredith Sculpture Walk committee, from left, Liz Lapham, Michelle Brown and Steve Hayden in front of the sculpture titled “Poured” by Michael Alfano on Meredith Bay. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — The Meredith Sculpture Walk recently received a $10,000 donation to celebrate its 10th anniversary from Meredith Village Savings Bank. This year’s sculpture walk will feature more than 30 artist creations placed throughout downtown Meredith. The sculptures are available to view all year long and begin on Main Street and continue through the Town Docks, Hesky Park, Scenic Park and Clough Park along Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee.
“What started as two sculptures displayed in the courtyard 10 years ago has blossomed to a nationally recognized display and destination,” said Bev Lapham, chair of the Meredith Sculpture Walk. “We are grateful to have so many community partners, like MVSB, who have helped us to grow the Sculpture Walk — and we encourage everyone to get out and admire the artistry on display right downtown.”
“We care deeply for our communities and proudly support local organizations that make them a better place for all of us,” said Cathy Sleeper, MVSB regional vice president and Greater Meredith Program board member. “We have watched this program grow and flourish over the years and it’s been a joy to see so many locals and visitors alike taking time to step back and enjoy the art and beauty around them.”
The Greater Meredith Program began the sculpture walk as part of the organization’s mission to enhance the beauty of the Meredith community and highlight local artists. A volunteer committee is responsible for choosing and coordinating art pieces each year. The Greater Meredith Program is a community development organization seeking to enhance economic vitality, historical and cultural heritage and town-wide beautification.
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Rochester or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.