Meredith Sculpture Walk

Adam McKinney, MVSB Branch & Business Development Manager, second from right, greets Bev Lapham and other members of the Meredith Sculpture Walk committee, from left, Liz Lapham, Michelle Brown and Steve Hayden in front of the sculpture titled “Poured” by Michael Alfano on Meredith Bay. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — The Meredith Sculpture Walk recently received a $10,000 donation to celebrate its 10th anniversary from Meredith Village Savings Bank. This year’s sculpture walk will feature more than 30 artist creations placed throughout downtown Meredith. The sculptures are available to view all year long and begin on Main Street and continue through the Town Docks, Hesky Park, Scenic Park and Clough Park along Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee.

“What started as two sculptures displayed in the courtyard 10 years ago has blossomed to a nationally recognized display and destination,” said Bev Lapham, chair of the Meredith Sculpture Walk. “We are grateful to have so many community partners, like MVSB, who have helped us to grow the Sculpture Walk — and we encourage everyone to get out and admire the artistry on display right downtown.”

