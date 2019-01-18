MEREDITH — Bev Lapham, chair of the Greater Meredith Program’s Meredith Sculpture Walk Committee, is leading the planning for new installations for the Meredith Sculpture Walk. A call to artists has been sent out to over 700 sculptors in New England and the northeast area. The application deadline is March 31, and then a jury will meet to select the chosen artists for the 2019 Meredith Sculpture Walk.
Installations will begin mid-May, with docent tours beginning in July. While some of the current sculptures will remain, those that have been part of the project for two years will be retired and new ones will be juried in.
The Meredith Sculpture Walk is a year-round, outdoor, juried exhibition featuring works of Northeast artists. The walk is committed to developing awareness and enjoyment of public art in Meredith for residents and visitors. Positioned in highly visible areas, there are 32 sculptures along Main Street, the Mill Falls Marketplace and Hesky and Scenic parks.
For more information about the Greater Meredith Program, including volunteer opportunities, call 603-279-9015, email gmp@greatermeredithprogram.com, or visit greatermeredithprogram.com.
