MEREDITH — The GMP Meredith Sculpture Walk celebrated its sixth year at their annual Meet the Artists Gala on July 22 at Chase House Inn. Bev Lapham, chair, welcomed the attendees, and was surprised with a personalized book from Steve Hayden, a committee member. The installation ground team also awarded him a special work vest for his leadership.
Lapham acknowledged sponsors Meredith Village Savings Bank, Mill Falls at The Lake, Donahue, Tucker and Ciandella, Oglethorpe’s Fine Arts and Crafts and Artisans By The Bay, and Hermit Woods Winer. Special recognition was given to Rusty McLear and Jodie Herbert for their generosity, sense of humor and support of MSW projects. Donavan Tree Experts were thanked for their community service in helping to install and move the Giraffe sculpture. The MSW committee, ground team, docents and landowners were all recognized and thanked for their service.
”Meredith is a volunteering town, we are the envy of our neighboring towns, and you all reflect the very essence of what volunteering means and the powerful impact it has on our community,” said Lapham. Residents and visitors are encouraged to tour the Meredith Sculpture Walk. Available year-round, the outdoor, juried exhibition is committed to developing awareness and enjoyment of public art in Meredith.
Thirty-two sculptures are positioned along Main Street, the Mill Falls Marketplace, and Hesky and Scenic parks. A self-guided brochure and walking map is available in kiosks at the entrance to Hesky and Scenic parks, the Courtyard on Main Street, in front of the post office, outside Oglethorpe’s in Mill Falls Marketplace, town hall, and the Meredith library.
For more information about the Greater Meredith Program, call 603-279-9015, email gmp@greatermeredithprogram.com or visit www.greatermeredith.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.