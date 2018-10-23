MEREDITH — More than 25 businesses and organizations put their scariest, funniest, best business-related and historical scarecrows on display for the Greater Meredith Program’s annual scarecrow contest, and Mello Moose Coffee House received the first-place Judges’ Award.
An historical category was added this year to celebrate Meredith’s 250th anniversary, resulting in a first-place tie in that category for Oglethorpe’s Fine Arts & Crafts and the Meredith Public Library. Annalee Dolls won first place for Historical Funny and the Meredith Historical Society won for for Historical Scary.
First Place in the Funny Scarecrow category went to Church Landing at Mill Falls, with second place to Hermit Woods Winery. First place for the Scariest Scarecrow was awarded to be-You-tiful Salon and Spa. Meredith Savings Bank branches on Route 104 and Route 25 shared a first-place tie in the Business Theme category, with second place awarded to Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante.
Two new recognitions this year were the Judges’ Newcomer Award, which went to Sanel-NAPA, and a Judges’ Relocation Award, to Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Verani Realty — after their scarecrow was moved because of construction in front of their building on Route 3.
The “Spooktacular” events guide for the Scarecrow Contest contains the ballot for the People’s Choice Award Scarecrow, with entries due in the orange box on the porch of Hermit Woods Winery by Oct. 30. The winner of that contest will receive a cauldron containing Meredith merchant gift certificates and prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.