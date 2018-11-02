MEREDITH — Fritz Wetherbee is scheduled to appear on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Wetherbee's presentation will conclude the The Meredith Historical Society's 250th Anniversary program series. The presentation will be held at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium at Inter-Lakes High School at 1 Laker Lane.
Wetherbee has covered New Hampshire for more than half a century. He has written for newspapers and magazines, done radio commentary and reports, and made films and television shows about his home state, honored with five Emmy Awards along the way. Few people know more about the Granite State.
"We are so grateful to Fritz for being part of our anniversary celebration.His well-known style and humor are sure to be enjoyed all. We also want to remind everyone that this program will be held at the Inter-Lakes High School auditorium," said society president Karen Thorndike.
Everyone is welcome to enjoy this free event. Plenty of parking and seating are available. Light refreshments will be available in the auditorium lobby at 6:30 p.m., and the program begins promptly at 7 p.m. Meredith Village Savings Bank is the proud sponsor of the 250th Anniversary Program Series.
