MEREDITH — Rudy VanVeghten, former editor of The Meredith News, will present a program entitled “Meredith and the Civil War: The Story of the 12th NH Volunteers” on Tuesday, July 3, at the Meredith Community Center. The date coincides with the 155th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in which the regiment fought. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin promptly at 7 p.m.
Meredith Historical Society President Karen Thorndike said, “We are thrilled to welcome Rudy back to Meredith and have him participate in the Society’s 250th Anniversary Program Series.” John Edgar, program coordinator said, “It was one hundred and fifty-five years to the day — July 3, 1863 — that the embattled 12th NH Infantry Regiment helped defend against Pickett’s Charge during the Battle of Gettysburg. This is a 'don’t miss' presentation for those new to Civil War history and those interested in learning about locals that fought to preserve the union.”
Meredith Village Savings Bank is sponsoring the 250th Anniversary Program Series. The program is free and all are welcome. For more information about the program schedule, visit www.mhsweb.org or the Society's Facebook page.
