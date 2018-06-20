LACONIA — The lakes gallery at chi-lin, which operated for nearly 35 years on Lake Street in Meredith, has reopened at 135 Eastman Road in Laconia after a three-year hiatus.
The public reception for “Take Pause,” the first exhibit of the summer, will take place this Saturday, June 23, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Featured artists Alec Richardson and Margaret Lawrence are well-established Maine landscape oil painters, and are old friends to the gallery. Both will attend on Saturday evening to discuss their work.
The paintings in the show range from very large to small works on paper in oil and opaque watercolor.
The Farmhouse where the gallery is located lies just down the road from the Robbie Mills Sports Complex off Meredith Center Road. Directions, artwork from “Take Pause” and information about the forthcoming exhibits are on the gallery’s website, thelakesgallery.com.
For additional information, contact Suzanne Lee at suzanne@thelakesgallery.com or call 603-556-9384.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.