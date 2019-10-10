MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club will sponsor a casino night fundraiser on Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Church Landing. Proceeds from the event will support local charities and scholarship programs.
A limited number of tickets will be sold. The $50 entry fee will include casino chips, hot and cold appetizers, a raffle ticket, and entertainment. There will also be silent and live auctions during the evening.
Participants can purchase additional chips, and raffle prizes will be awarded throughout the night. Rotary club members will staff the gaming tables.
Live auction items include an inflatable kayak from Watermark Marine, a round of golf for four including cart at the Laconia Country Club, one cord of firewood from Chippers, a Squam Lake dinner cruise, a dinner and beer tasting at Twin Barns Brewery for eight, dinner for eight at Giusseppe’s Ristorante, and dinner for six at Canoe Restaurant.
Tickets are available to purchase by visiting www.meredithrotary.org while they last. The event will begin with 6 p.m. check in, and gaming beginning at 7 p.m.
