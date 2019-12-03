MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club will hold its 28th annual Senior Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Inter-Lakes Elementary School. Senior citizens over 55 years of age from Meredith, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, and Sandwich are invited to reserve a seat for the occasion.
Reservations are required, as seating is limited to 300 people. Service is on a first-come, first-served basis for available seats, with dinner to be served at noon. To make reservations, contact the Meredith Rotary Club between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., at 603-279-7600.
“The Senior Christmas Dinner is always a fun-filled day that is free of charge for all participants,” said Betsey Moulton Donovan, co-chair of the event.
Since 1991, the Meredith Rotary Club has provided a full-course turkey dinner, raffle prizes, music, and entertainment, with gift bags and a visit from Santa Claus. The dinner, which is provided and served by the Meredith Rotary Club, will be prepared by the staff of Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant in Meredith.
Every attendee will receive a holiday gift bag and a raffle ticket for items that will be awarded throughout the afternoon.
“Each gift bag will include a Christmas tree ornament donated by Annalee Dolls, jams and jellies from John Moulton of Moulton Farms, Christmas candy from the Meredith Rotary Club, and other festive treats,” said Teresa Forbes, co-chair of the event.
Music and entertainment will be provided throughout the day.
