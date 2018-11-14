MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club will host the 27th Annual Senior Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 2, at Inter-Lakes Elementary School. Senior citizens over 55 years old from Meredith, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, and Sandwich are invited to reserve a seat for the occasion.
Guests will receive a full-course turkey dinner, raffle prizes, music and entertainment, gift bags and a visit from Santa Claus. The full course dinner is provided and served by the Meredith Rotary Club, and prepared by Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant.
Reservations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and are required. Seating is limited to 300 people. Dinner will be served at noon. For reservations, call the Meredith Rotary Club on Monday, Wednesday or Friday at 603-279-7600, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Nov. 23, or until all seats are reserved.
For more information about the Meredith Rotary Club, visit www.meredithrotary.org.
