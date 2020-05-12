MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club has teamed with the Mask UP New Hampshire! campaign to distribute free face masks. Working from the Common Man trolley, repurposed as the “MaskMobile,” Rotary members will distribute the free masks in the parking lot of Inter-Lakes High School on Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Common Man has arranged for the delivery of lightweight, washable, reusable, double-woven cloth face masks.
Rotarians encourage the community to wear masks in public places and continue the practice of social distancing, to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Stop at the Maskmobile before doing any shopping, and wear the mask into stores for maximum benefit. The masks are designed to be washed and reused.
Inter-Lakes High School is at 1 Laker Lane.
