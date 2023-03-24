Winners of the Meredith Rotary Club's Speech contest

Winners of the Meredith Rotary Club's Speech contest, left to right, Delaney Sleeper, Sumner Mills and Ben Bousquet. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — Recently the Meredith Rotary Club held the Four Way Test Speech Contest. Heidi Barrett-Kitchen, president of the club, announced the winners, all from Inter-Lakes Middle High School. The first prize of $500 was awarded to Delaney Sleeper whose topic was "volunteering." There was a tie for second place, with Sumner Mills and Ben Bousquet each receiving $300. Delaney will participate in the district semi finals in Hennicker. The speech contest is based on the Rotary Four Way Test, which asks the following questions of the things we say or do: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.