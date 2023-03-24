MEREDITH — Recently the Meredith Rotary Club held the Four Way Test Speech Contest. Heidi Barrett-Kitchen, president of the club, announced the winners, all from Inter-Lakes Middle High School. The first prize of $500 was awarded to Delaney Sleeper whose topic was "volunteering." There was a tie for second place, with Sumner Mills and Ben Bousquet each receiving $300. Delaney will participate in the district semi finals in Hennicker. The speech contest is based on the Rotary Four Way Test, which asks the following questions of the things we say or do: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Read the Paper at Home!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What is your favorite part of Maple Month? Click the image below to answer
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputy, nursing staff thwart inmate escape attempt from hospital
- Belmont resident arrested after home inspection turns up drugs, weapons
- Laconia driver charged with DUI, assaulting trooper
- Shannon L. Jesseman-Welcome, 41
- Axe & Ale Taphouse slated to open in Gilford this May
- Murray sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking, child pornography
- Outfoxing tradition: Belmont High students unite school with new mascot
- Kevin Scott Ford, 57
- How long do investigations into police shootings take?
- Michael J. O’Riordan, 56
Images
Videos
Commented
- Bruce Jenket: Fox News is the only station telling the truth about laptop, dossier (1)
- Alisoun Hodges, 83 (1)
- George Mottram: People on private roads are paying double the taxes for same service (1)
- Richard Littlefield: Biden must reduce government spending before raising the debt ceiling (1)
- Bruce Jenket: With former directors becoming pundits, you can only trust Fox News (1)
- Berlin joins education funding letter to state (1)
- Anthony W. Roux, 69 (1)
- 'A business decision': Why Gunstock ended SoulFest contract after 17 years (1)
- James Veverka: Trump administration revoked train brake safety rules (1)
- March activities at the Laconia Public Library (1)
- Mary E. Colburn, 78 (1)
- Lynn Rudmin Chong: Careless deregulation caused train derailment in Ohio (1)
- Sheriff's department sees 44% turnover rate since election (1)
- Susan Ward: Stepping up to keep wokeism out of Gilmanton School District (1)
- Hunter Taylor: Republican extremists want authoritarianism, not liberty (1)
- After years of waiting for authorities, a mother seeks justice for her son's homicide (1)
- Rick Heath: Gilmanton write-in candidate’s campaign hampered by headline (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.