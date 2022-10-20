MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club recently hosted 10 youth exchange students from Rotary District 7870, which covers much of Southern Vermont and Southern New Hampshire. The students were from Argentina, Brazil, Czech Republic, France, Finland, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, and Thailand. Students in the Rotary Youth Exchange program spend the entire school year with host families in the United States.
On Friday evening Oct. 7, students met their weekend host families at the Meredith Bay Village Great House function room, during a dinner sponsored by the Meredith Rotary Club. Saturday, Oct. 8, began with a trip to the Squam Lake Natural Science Center. From there, the group climbed Rattlesnake Mountain and enjoyed lunch at the top of the mountain, compliments of George’s Diner. Then they attended the Sandwich Fair, compliments of the Sandwich Fair Association. After the fair, they enjoyed winding their way through the corn maze at Moulton Farm, compliments of Rotarian John Moulton. They finished the day at Funspot. Each student was provided a $20 gift certificate for Funspot, compliments of the Meredith Police Department. On Sunday, Oct. 9, the students spent much of the day at Gunstock Mountain Resort, enjoying the Zipline, Aerial Tree Top Adventure, and mountain coaster, sponsored by the Gilford Rotary Club.
Events such as this are rewarding experiences for both the students and host families. The Meredith Rotary club is seeking students who wish to participate in the long-term or short-term exchange program, and host families who are willing to host a wonderful young adult for half of a school year. Information about the Rotary Youth Exchange program can be found at: exchangestudent.org and portal.clubrunner.ca/2942/page/youth-programs.
If you are interested in being a long-term Rotary Youth Exchange student during the 2024-25 academic school year, a short term exchange student during the summer of 2023, or hosting a student during the 2023-24 academic school year or beyond, contact Dean Gulezian at home: 603-677-7172 or cell: 631-235-8654 for more information.
