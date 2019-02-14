MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club recognized two of the founders of the Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby during the award presentation for Derby winners on Feb. 10.
John Sherman and Bruce Sanderson were honored for their vision of the establishment of the Derby in 1979. Originally called The Winnipesaukee Fishing Derby, and conceived as a method to support local businesses during the winter, the rotary had hoped to sell 500 tickets to the event. More than 1,000 tickets were sold in 1979. To entice ice fishermen to come to New Hampshire for the original Derby, $6,500 in overall prizes were awarded. In 2019, over $50,000 in cash prizes were awarded, and approximately 5,000 tickets were sold.
This year, more than 20,000 people came to New Hampshire to take part in the festivities. Over the years, the Meredith Rotary Club has donated more than $2.2 million to the Lakes Region communities it serves, including the Meredith Food Pantry, the Humane Society, New Hampshire Veterans Home, Community Caregivers, and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. In addition, the Rotary provides thousands of dollars in scholarships to traditional and non-traditional students each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.