MANCHESTER — ExcellenceNorth Alliance has presented the “Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award” to the Greater Meredith Community in recognition of its advancement of the vision for the area to be a year-round business, recreational and social hub for residents, workforce and visitors. The award honors Dr. Dupuis’ lifelong work to improve communities for the benefit of the citizens and families in New Hampshire. ENA presented the award at the Greater Meredith Program annual meeting on Jan. 20.

The vision has been fostered by the Greater Meredith Program, a community-based development organization with the mission to enhance economic vitality, historical and cultural heritage, and town-wide beautification. The GMP encourages and guides the community — individuals, businesses and groups — to ignite a volunteer spirit, be creative, find niches of community service, and assume responsibility to move on their ideas. 

