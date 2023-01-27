MANCHESTER — ExcellenceNorth Alliance has presented the “Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award” to the Greater Meredith Community in recognition of its advancement of the vision for the area to be a year-round business, recreational and social hub for residents, workforce and visitors. The award honors Dr. Dupuis’ lifelong work to improve communities for the benefit of the citizens and families in New Hampshire. ENA presented the award at the Greater Meredith Program annual meeting on Jan. 20.
The vision has been fostered by the Greater Meredith Program, a community-based development organization with the mission to enhance economic vitality, historical and cultural heritage, and town-wide beautification. The GMP encourages and guides the community — individuals, businesses and groups — to ignite a volunteer spirit, be creative, find niches of community service, and assume responsibility to move on their ideas.
“From the Meredith sculpture walk to the career partnership program, I believe our volunteer-driven effort reflects the true community spirit of our entire state and we are honored to be recognized as a Sylvio Dupuis Community of Excellence Award recipient and a possible model for other cities and towns to follow as a successful approach to balancing work, play, economic development and preservation,” says Mike Griffin, executive director of Greater Meredith Program. “We have robust participation from a wide variety of community leaders and volunteers and that is what makes the difference for us. It’s a team effort all the way.”
“Meredith reflects the spirit of this award and the legacy of Dr. Dupuis,” explained Tom Raffio, chair of ENA’s board of directors and president and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental. “The results from the efforts of the Greater Meredith Program and community speak for themselves. Their work to promote the arts and nature while also building a healthy and robust area economy with real partnerships for career advancement is inspiring. We can all learn from the activities and lessons offered by these wonderful men and women in Meredith.”
