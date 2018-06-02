MEREDITH — The Meredith Village Pathways Committee has been awarded an $80,000 Recreational Trails Grant from the New Hampshire Trails Bureau for construction of the planned Hawkins Brook Nature Trail.
The Hawkins Brook Nature Trail will be a universally accessible, educational trail that connects downtown Meredith to the fields at Upper Prescott Park and the Inter-Lakes School Campus. This trail will offer scenic views and educational opportunities in a unique setting to be used by residents, visitors and students. Trailheads will be located behind Meredith Village Saving Bank and at the tennis courts at Prescott Park. There will be observation platforms along the wetland boardwalk trail transitioning to a naturally surfaced trail in the upland woods before connecting with Prescott Park.
Fundraising efforts are underway to raise the money needed to complete the project. Currently, half the project costs have been raised through grants, the generosity of some Meredith business leaders, individuals and from the Meredith Pathways Committee. The Pathways Committee is now seeking support from the public to raise the remaining funds necessary to create the Hawkins Brook Nature Trail in 2018. For more information or to make a gift contact HawkinsBrookNT@gmail.com or visit us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.