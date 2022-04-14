MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library will host a five-week quilting course on Mondays from April 25 to May 23, 9 a.m.-noon. Students will make a table runner. Registration is required and the class is limited to eight people. This is a five-week course and participants are expected to attend all five classes as each class builds on the one before. There will also be homework.
The library is closed on Mondays, so doors will open for participants at 8:45 a.m. and close at 9 a.m. Park in the library's parking lot and use the parking lot entrance. Students will purchase their own materials and should bring a sewing machine.
To register, call the library at 603-279-4303. The class is sponsored by the Grants to States program of the Institute for Museum and Library Services and Friends of the Meredith Library. The Meredith Public Library is at 91 Main St.
