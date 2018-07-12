MEREDITH — The Meredith Police Association has launched a fundraising campaign, contacting area businesses and residents about sponsoring an advertisement or family listing in the 2017 Police Yearbook / Business Directory.
The books will be distributed through Belknap County businesses and community centers.
Later this year, the association will offer a comedy night fundraiser at the Margate Resort in Laconia. The event, on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m., will feature comedians Mike Koutrobis, Steve Bjork and Paul D’Angelo as headliners.
Tickets will be available at the door the night of the show, as well as being given away complimentary with a donation to the Meredith Police Association fundraising campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.