ANDOVER — Photographs of birds in flight, ocean views, peoples from foreign lands, local landscapes and scenic views of Antarctica will be featured at the Saturday, Nov. 10, Photo Expo at The Hub, 157 Main St. Doors open at 9 a.m.
Dan Robusto of Meredith, who along with his wife Sheila has traveled extensively inside and outside the U.S., will be the keynote speaker, showing and describing the images he brought home from journeys through Antarctica and those from his birds in flight collection. His presentation starts at 12:15 p.m.
The expo is presented by the non-profit Andover Institute. The full schedule of workshops, open to the public, is as follows:
9:30 a.m. How to Get Great Photos With Your iPhone
10:45 a.m. The Science, Art and Joy of Digital Photography
2:00 p.m. Creating a Photo Book Online Using Shutterfly
2:00 p.m. One Photographer’s Workflow…from Capture to Wall-Hanging (including software and printing)
Workshops will be led by local photographers Cindy Benson and Jay Fitzpatrick. Benson recently won first prize in the Lake Sunapee Protective Association’s 2018 Photo Contest, and has just concluded a three-month exhibit at Andover Town Hall. Fitzpatrick has won several awards for his photographs, and exhibits his work at the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Tilton.
Exhibiting photographers will include Joyce Bourdon, David Bashaw, Phyllis Meinke, Lynne Tiede and Tom Mackey. Attendees can purchase raffle tickets for framed images donated by participating photographers.
Suggested donation for a full day of attendance is $7. For more information, contact Jay Fitzpatrick at jall@tds.net or 603-455-6595.
