MEREDITH — On Main Street on Sunday, Dec. 2, from noon-4 p.m., visit the shops, open for business and offering holiday specials. The Christmas tree will be lit in Community Park, and Christmas photo opportunities will be available with the Greater Meredith Program's Archie statue.
48 Main Street Cafe and Little Dog Paper Company will hand out scratch-off tickets, offering percentage discounts, as well as hot chocolate and mulled cider. The 48 Main Street Cafe will collect items for Toys for Tots, and the Little Dog Paper Company is a drop off location for donations to the Lakes Region Food Pantry.
Hermit Woods Winery will offer wine tastings, and Lake Effect will conduct an all-day gift card raffle for their store. A number of Main Street businesses plan to be open on Sundays during the month of December. This initial opening on Dec. 2 will coincide with the Open House at Mill Falls Marketplace.
For more information about the Greater Meredith Program, call 603-279-9015, email gmp@greatermeredithprogram.com or visit www.greatermeredithprogram.com.
