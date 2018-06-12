MEREDITH — Appoximately 4,000 rubber ducks cascade over MIll Falls and finish in Meredith Bay at four in the afternoon on the Fourth of July. The Meredith Lions Club has been holding this race since 1991 with a portion of the proceeds going directly to David's House at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Ticket prices haven't changed in 27 years and are still one for $5 and five for $20. Its going to be a fun filled day on the bay with the Legion cooking up their chicken at the pit and selling their famous "Freedom Fries." The Boy Scouts will also be at Hesky Park selling popcorn and hot dogs.
This year the club is raffling off a basket of "duckie" goodies only under the tent the day of the race.
A time capsule buried 50 years ago at the town's bicentennial celebration will be opened at approximately 2 p.m.
Tickets for the duck race must be bought before the 3:45 p.m. cut off. The race is at 4 p.m. rain or shine. Tickets can be bought at the tent in the park, or at the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce and in front of Hermit Woods Winery on the weekends. Call 603-279-6016 for more sale locations or mail a check to Meredith Lions Club, P.O. Box 1720, Meredith, NH 03253.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.