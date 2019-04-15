MEREDITH — The Meredith Lions Club offers four scholarships to students in the Inter-Lakes school district of Meredith, Center Harbor, and Sandwich.
The Clyde Dolly scholarship is given to a senior who will be studying a trade. The award is for a student planning to study carpentry, electricity, heating and cooling, cosmetology, mechanics, or another trade.
The Meredith Lions Club scholarship is awarded to a senior in general studies who has shown a strong sense of community and volunteerism.
The Robert Valliere scholarship is given to a senior who will be advancing in the sports related field.
The Jan Adams Memorial scholarship is named for a former Inter-Lakes High School nurse and Lions member. The award is open to any student planning or currently attending school for a career in the medical field.
All applications are available in the guidance office at Inter-Lakes High School, and must be postmarked by May 1 to be considered.
