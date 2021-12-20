The Meredith Lions Club is raffling off a $200 gift card to the restaurant of your choice with a four hour limousine rental included. Second prize is a $100 gift card and third prize is a $50 gift card. You pick the restaurant and the Lions pay for it. All proceeds will benefit the Meredith Food Pantry. When you eat many others will also eat.
The drawing will be held on Jan. 29 and you don't have to be present to win. This will make a great Valentine's gift for not only the winners but the food pantry. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by sending a check to : The Meredith Lions Club, P.O.Box 1357, Meredith, NH 03253 For more information contact Lion Bill at pdgbill33y@yahoo.com or call 603-707-6209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.