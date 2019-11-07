MEREDITH — The Meredith Lions Club ended the month of September with a town-wide scavenger hunt. Teams traveled to businesses and took pictures. Each location earned the teams points, with the chance for bonus points along the way. The businesses who participated contributed to the Lions scholarship program.
October began with the annual trip to David's House in Lebanon where the club unloaded a carload of items on their wish list, along with stuffed animals. Each child is allowed to choose a stuffed toy when they stay at David's House, as well as a handmade quilt. The members presented a check to Don Dutton, finance manager, in the Lion room, and then toured the house. The funds raised are from the July 4 Rubber Duckie race. The race was started 29 years ago to purchase a room at the house that now stands next to Dartmouth-Hitchcock hospital. For more information about David's House, visit davids-house.org.
The club then proceeded to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital pediatric unit to deliver four sets of Playtime bedsheets. The child gets to keep the set of sheets when they leave the hospital. For more information about the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, visit chadkids.org.
The Lions also had a meeting at 99 Restuarant in West Lebanon. To learn more about the Meredith Lions Club, visit meredithlionsclub.org.
