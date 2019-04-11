MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., is pleased to host Liz Barbour, owner and chef of the Creative Feast, who will be presenting on cooking with the instant pot on Wednesday, April 17, at 4 p.m. The class is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Call 603-279-4303.
The instant pot craze is here. For many, the instant pot is patiently waiting to be used. Whether it's tucked away in a cupboard or still in the box, it’s time to take out the electric pressure cooker and put it to use. Join Barbour for a cooking class that will help take the mystery out of this time-saving kitchen tool. Barbour will demonstrate two recipes that can be recreated at home. Following her demonstration, Barbour will offer samples.
The class is sponsored by the Friends of the Meredith Library.
