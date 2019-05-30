MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., will host a presentation about the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution on Tuesday, June 4, at 4 p.m. Doug and Linda Wood will speak about the genealogy lineage societies the Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Find out the eligibility requirements to become a member, and what type of documentation might be needed for other lineage societies. Light refreshments will be served. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Meredith Library.
