MEREDITH — The Meredith Library Fund has exceeded their $1,000,000 fundraising goal with a grant from the Samuel P. Hunt Foundation in Manchester. "This places our total at $1,025,000," said Meredith Library Fund President James McFarlin. "We are thrilled to be able to move the mercury in our thermometer on the library lawn over $1,000,000. The Samuel P. Hunt Foundation supports nonprofits in New Hampshire including library projects similar to ours.”
