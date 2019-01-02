MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., invites one and all to a meeting of the Meredith Library Genealogy Club on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m.
This month the club will host Norma Mooney Milne from the Lakes Region Genealogy Interest Group. She will discuss How to Have Success in Irish Family Research. Milne will share strategies for starting research, organizing information, and resources. Her Irish roots are in Donegal, Ireland, and she has been researching her family for over 20 years.
The program is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served. Contact Erin at 603-279-4303 for more information.
