MEREDITH — The Meredith Library Fund recently received an anonymous donation of $250,000, in memory of Alexander P. Nichiporuk. The donor requested for the library’s new large program room to be named in Nichiporuk's memory. “I was stunned to find this generous donation in our mailbox last week,” said Fund President James McFarlin. “Clearly the library meant a great deal to Mr. Nichiporuk and the donor realized this.”
This donation has brought the Meredith Library Fund’s total to over $900,000. “The money being raised will be turned over to the town to offset the costs of the library’s renovation and expansion project,” said McFarlin. The project will be on the Meredith Town Warrant on March 11.
“Mr. Nichiporuk and his wife Betty had been summer residents in Meredith and they decided to live here permanently sometime in the early 1970s,” said retired library director Lydia Torr. “He and his wife were such dear people. They came to the library every week. He loved to tease us, and we’d tease him right back. They had no children of their own, so they enjoyed seeing the children come into the library for story time. They gave to the community, but chose to do so anonymously. They were very private people. But Betty promised me years ago, ‘there will be a surprise some day for the library.’”
Alexander graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1933, and worked for the State of Massachusetts Department of Public Works as a civil engineer. He enlisted in the army during World War II, and retired from the State of Massachusetts in 1969. Betty passed away in 2006, but “Nick,” as he was called, continued to visit the library.
“I changed the library’s hours when I first started in 2008 so that we opened each day at 9 a.m. But Nick liked to come first thing in the morning. He was such a fixture here and we wanted to accommodate him, so we left the staff entrance open for him. He’d check out a few books, chat briefly with whoever was on the desk and be on his way to finish his morning errands,” said current library director Erin Apostolos.
Nick passed away March 27, 2009, at age 97. A year later, his lawyer called. “Mr. Nichiporuk has remembered you in his will,” Apostolos recalled the lawyer saying. “I thought it would be a few hundred dollars, as Nick seemed to live very simply. Imagine my surprise when I was told he left his entire estate to the library which totaled $650,000. We were all very moved.” The library set up the Alexander P. Nichiporuk Trust Fund in his name, to be used only on library-related activities, as stipulated in his will. The fund is now valued at $854,000, earning about $25,000 a year in income.
“We have used the income to fund training for the staff and trustees, to purchase books and periodicals, to assist in the summer reading program, to host speakers and to recognize our volunteers,” said library Co-Treasurer Betty Strader.
