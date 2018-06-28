MEREDITH — As part of the town's 250th birthday celebration, the Meredith Public Library is encouraging area residents to read "Look to the Mountain" by LeGrand Cannon Jr., the epic story of two young settlers who start a new life in the foothills of New Hampshire's White Mountains on the eve of the American Revolution. First published in 1942, LeGrand Cannon Jr.'s novel was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.
Many local residents fondly remember "Look to the Mountain" as required reading back in high school. The library has numerous copies available for check-out at the library and will be placing free copies in its Little Free Libraries located at the Waukewan bath house, Child’s Park, and Leavitt Beach.
The library's Brown Bag Book Group will discuss the book on Thursday, July 26, at noon. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Meredith Library and the New Hampshire Humanities Council.
Two New Hampshire Humanities Council lectures will be offered as part of this reading project. "Colonial Stories" with Jo Radner will be presented at the library on Thursday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. This talk will focus on the tales that shaped New England identities in the 17th and 18th centuries. In this performance, storyteller/historian Jo Radner juxtaposes Native American oral traditions and stories told by her own New England ancestors to reveal a complex colonial "middle ground."
"Digging Into Native History in New Hampshire" with Robert Goodby will be presented on Thursday, Aug.16, at 6:30 p.m. Abenaki history has been reduced to near-invisibility as a result of a conquering culture that placed little value on the Indian experience, and a strategy of self-preservation that required many Abenaki to go "underground," concealing their true identities for generations to avoid discrimination and persecution. Robert Goodby reveals archaeological evidence that shows their deep presence here, inches below the earth's surface.
