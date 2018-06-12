MEREDITH — Meredith Public Library Youth Services has announced summer programs serving all age ranges and interests.
Special events will include a Kickoff Concert at 10 a.m. on June 30 featuring Mr. Aaron from Rattlebox Studios in Concord, perennial favorites Wildlife Encounters who will bring a variety of critters to the Meredith Community Center on July 10, and the Hampstead Stage Company who will perform "Treasure Island" in the library's function room on July 24.
The younger crowd, up to approximately age eight, will get a reading log, which when completed will earn them credits in our summer reading store. And the teens and tweens will once again be attempting to complete their Summer Reading Bingo sheets, which includes squares for reading, attending programs, writing book reviews, doing good deeds, and giving Mr. John a high five! Every completed Bingo sheet will serve as an entry a weekly prize drawing, which include fun Summer Reading prizes and awesome donations from many local businesses.
The library's regular Wednesday and Friday story times will continue at their regular 10 a.m. time slots, when babies, toddlers, and their families can come and share a few stories, a craft, and a snack. There will be special guest readers throughout the season, as well special musical guests The Sweetbloods on July 11 and Bernie Bluhm on July 25.
In addition, a Rockin’ Art Class for ages four and up will be offered every other Thursday at 10 a.m. beginning on July 5 and Stella the mini horse will return for a special story time on Thursday, July 26 at 10 a.m.
For older kids, th popular Manga Club will continue every other week, as well as the Graphic Novel of the Month Club. Plus, Guitar Hero Power Hour will continue every other Friday, and a chance to learn how to create a Mini Comic Books will be offered July 11, as well as a Lego Building Blast on July 19 and an afternoon decorating the front library steps with Sidewalk Chalk on July 6.
For more info on Summer Reading please visit Meredithlibrary.com.
