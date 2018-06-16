MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will hold a sign painting class on Sunday, July 8, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The instructor will be Shirley Glines, owner and designer of Zoe Jax Gin Designs.
Tuition is $25 per student and there is no materials fee. Many sizes will be available. Students will need to bring an apron or a shirt that they do not mind getting paint on.
Materials include different size and shape boards, paint, sandpaper, brushes, stencils, etc. and are included in the cost of the workshop. Some boards may require an additional fee based on size and/or shape.
Pre-registration is required. Space is limited.
To register for this workshop, call 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith.
For more details, visit www.meredith.nhcrafts.org/painting/ and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nhcraft/.
