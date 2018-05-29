MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery is hosting an exhibit entitled "Off the Hook…a Fish Perspective" during the month of June. Stop in to see a wonderful collection of fish by several League juried craftspeople. Beautiful carved stone fish heads for your garden by Michael Updike create a sense of fish emerging from the water. A tall blue ceramic fish tail by Liz Fletcher has beautiful blue petals of ceramic water splashing alongside it. Fish platters, prints, and other work created exclusively for this exhibit can be seen June 1 through 30.
The gallery is ocated at 279 Daniel Webster Highway. For more information, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org.
