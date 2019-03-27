MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society is planning their 2019 program series. Eight programs are scheduled for the first Tuesday of each month beginning in April and running through November. All programs are free and open to the public, and will be held at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments and each program begins at 7 p.m.
Karen Thorndike, society president, encourages the community to save the dates. Thorndike said, “The program series is one way that we try to advance our mission to expand individual and collective knowledge about our unique local heritage. This year we are delighted to have the support of New Hampshire Humanities for the June 4 and July 2 programs.”
The series comprises a wide variety of topics:
April 2 - Discovering New England Stone Walls
May 7 - Tracing the History of the Laconia State School
June 4 - Yankee Ingenuity
July 2 - Traditional tavern songs, banjo tunes and 18th century New England hymns
Aug. 6 - Seneca Ladd and the Meredith Mystery Stone
Sept. 3 - Main Street Museum Open House and Tour
Oct. 1 - Mount Washington’s History on Lake Winnipesaukee
Nov. 5 - The Pemigewasset Valley
The museum open house on Sept. 3, will be at 45 Main St., from 6-8 p.m.
For more information about the Meredith Historical Society, including events, facilities, artifact collection, volunteer opportunities, membership and donations, find them on Facebook, visit www.mhsweb.org, or email meredithhistoricalsocietynh@gmail.com.
