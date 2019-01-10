MEREDITH — During the members Christmas luncheon and celebration of a successful 2018 year by the Meredith Historical Society, the 2019 Board of Directors were voted on, approved and introduced. The board is John Edgar, Ceil Andrews, George Jewell, Bonnie Edwards, Karen Thorndike, Tom Witham, Blair Riggs, Donna Marie Tonelli, Rich Knighten, Don MacFarlane, Jackie Roy, and John Hopper. Plans to continue building on the vitality of the organization are underway, including emphasis on its Speakers Series beginning in April, and increased public and school familiarity with its two museums.
