MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society will hold a “Postcards from the Past” fundraiser on Saturday, June 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. on the lawn beside the Farm Museum at 61 Winona Road.
Throughout the winter, Vynnie Hale, owner of Vynn Art Studio in Meredith, and his “VynnArtists” have been painting their versions of local scenes from old postcards. Since early postcards were often printed in black and white, each artist had to research the appropriate colors for his or her own artwork.
Each postcard taht inspired a painting will be displayed with the new artwork, and several artists will be on hand to discuss their craft. At least 30 paintings in various media will be available for viewing and purchase, with a percentage of each sale going to the historical society’s capital campaign.
The organization is halfway to its $20,000 goal for roof and building repairs to the Farm Museum.
Light refreshments, including the historical society’s own private-label strawberry rhubarb jam, will be served, and everyone is encouraged to tour the displays inside the Farm Museum. There also will be a scavenger hunt for youths.
For more information, call 603-279-2275.
