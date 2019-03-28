MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society will host its first program of the 2019 Speaker Series, Discovering New England Stone Walls. The presentation will be held Tuesday, April 2 at Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive. Doors open for light refreshments at 6:30 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m.
Guest speaker Kevin Gardner is a lifelong resident of Hopkinton. Gardner has been a builder, logger, writer, teacher, radio voice, an actor and director. For more than 40 years he has been a stonewall mason in his family business, known for traditional New England stonework and for historic restoration of antique structures.
In 2001, Gardner published 'The Granite Kiss: Traditions and Techniques of Building New England Stone Walls.' His second book, 'Stone Building: How To Make New England Style Walls and Other Structures the Old Way' was published in 2017.
Karen Thorndike, president of the Meredith Historical Society, said, “We are excited about Kevin’s upcoming program. Who hasn’t seen stone walls and began to wonder about them. Be sure to come with your questions.” She added, “The Speaker Series are free and all are welcome.”
For more information about the Meredith Historical Society, including events, facilities, historical artifact collection, volunteer opportunities, membership and donations, find them on Facebook, visit www.mhsweb.org, or email meredithhistoricalsocietynh@gmail.com.
