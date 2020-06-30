MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society will have a sidewalk sale Saturday, July 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., outside the Main Street Museum.
Summer book offerings of local authors detail the ingenuity needed for survival by early settlers. Historic maps and prints are both functional and teaching tools. Decorative placemats for home, camp or gifts represent the history of the Lakes Region. Susan Seeley’s notecards can help stay in touch with family. Local potters’ distinctive pieces are one-of-a-kind.
Shoppers should wear masks, and can purchase one at the sale.
