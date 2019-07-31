MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society's fifth program of the 2019 Program Series is Seneca A. Ladd, Meredith Village Savings Bank and the Return of the Meredith Mystery Stone. The presentation will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive. Doors open for light refreshments at 6:30 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m.
The program will be presented by John Hopper, Ph.D. and John Edgar, both members of the society’s board. The pair will offer insights into the life of Seneca Augustus Ladd (1819-1892), his role in founding the Meredith Village Savings Bank in 1869, and Ladd’s discovery of the mystery stone in Meredith in 1872.
Karen Thorndike, president of the Meredith Historical Society, said, “We join the Meredith Village Savings Bank in celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. What a great opportunity to learn more about its founder and local historical figure, Seneca Ladd." She added, “and yes, the mystery stone is returning to Meredith and will be on display throughout the evening courtesy of the New Hampshire Historical Society."
According to the state historical society, “the mystery stone annually solicits more inquiries and interest than any other item in the society’s vast collections.”
The program is free and all are welcome. For more information about the Meredith Historical Society, visit Facebook or www.mhsweb.org, or email meredithhistoricalsocietynh@gmail.com.
