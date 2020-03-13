MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society is busy with plans for their 2020 program series. Eight programs are scheduled for the first Tuesday of each month beginning in April and running through Nov. 2020. All programs are free and open to the public, and will be held at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments and the programs begin at 7 p.m. The full schedule includes:
April 7 - Songs of Old New Hampshire
May 5 - NH Stonewall Mapping Project- Using Technology to Honor the Past
June 2 - Exploring Selected Topics in Meredith’s History
July 7 - Digging into Native American History in New Hampshire
Aug. 4 - Votes for Women- A History of the Suffrage Movement
Sept. 1 - Main Street Museum Open House and Exhibit Tours at 45 Main Street, 5-7 p.m.
Oct. 6 - George Sanborn- Meredith’s Progressive Democrat
Nov. 10 - The History of Meredith Village
Karen Thorndike, society president, said, "The program series is one way that we try to expand individual and collective knowledge about our town history.” This year students, from Inter-Lakes High School will present on June 2. The April 7 and July 7 programs are available through New Hampshire Humanities.
For more information about the Meredith Historical Society, visit www.mhsweb.org, or email meredithhistoricalsocietynh@gmail.com.
