MEREDITH — Join Meredith Historical Society members on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 5-7 p.m., at its 45 Main St. museum, where they’ll be serving free hot dogs and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. The building has been home to a multitude of businesses throughout its 168-year history, including the Meredith Village Savings Bank, first established by Seneca Ladd at this location 150 years ago. Tour the building and see maps of different eras that reveal how the town was settled and grew. Local artwork, items used by the early fire department, and Civil War artifacts are on display. Ask the genealogist about relatives who grew up in Meredith.
Final sales of raffle tickets for an original painting of the Old Oak, a framed early map of Meredith, a limited-edition poster of Meredith’s 250th celebration, a basket of books on Meredith’s early history and farm shares for the 2020 season at Moulton Farm will be offered. The winning tickets will be drawn at the end of the evening.
Regular hours for the museum are Wednesday-Saturday, 11
a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 603-279-2275.
