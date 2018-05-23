MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society will hold an open house on Saturday, May 26.
After touring the museum’s newly refreshed exhibits, visitors can enjoy complimentary hamburgers, hot dogs and sno-cones outside from 4 to 7 p.m.
In observance of Memorial Day, the museum has created a new exhibit of military uniforms and letters written by some of Meredith’s World War II soldiers. Early samples of women’s dresses are also on display, as well as a collection of Meredith firefighters’ memorabilia.
The museum is also participating in the celebration of Meredith’s 250th birthday. Copies of the Meredith 250th photo album are for sale, with proceeds benefiting the Historical Society. All of the other 250th celebratory items, including limited-edition Annalee Sun Pins, canvas bags and sun catchers, are also available.
Beginning on Saturday, May 26, the Main Street Museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about the building or to learn about the Capital Campaign to repair the Winona Road Farm Museum, call 603-279-1190.
