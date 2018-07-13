MEREDITH — In conjunction with Meredith’s 250th birthday celebration, the Meredith Historical Society will host a display of “Quilts Then & Now” from July 25 to Aug. 4. The First Congregational Church of Meredith will also display quilts on Saturdays, July 28 and Aug. 4.
In addition to the Historical Society’s antique quilts, there is limited space to showcase local quilters’ projects. Crafters with quilted items, whether wall hangings, clothing, or bed quilts that they would like to display should call Judy Dever at 603-279-4845 for an application and more information.
The Meredith Historical Society is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
