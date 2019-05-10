MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society is preparing for its annual yard sale. The Historical Society’s largest fundraiser of the year will be held on Saturday, May 18 in conjunction with the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce’s town-wide yard sale. Proceeds from this event are used for maintenance of both of its historic buildings and collections.
During spring cleaning, consider donating unwanted items to the Meredith Historical Society. Especially valued are older items.
Items should be dropped off on Friday, May 17, from 4-6 p.m. at the Farm Museum, 61 Winona Road. Clothing and electronics are not accepted. The yard sale will be held the following day, May 18, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the same location. For more information, call 603-279-2275.
