MEREDITH — Ben & Jerry’s continues Project Joy with donations of ice cream to front line workers and first responders. The latest recipients were Meredith Hannaford Supermarket and Pharmacy and Stewart’s Ambulance Service. Liz Breton, scoop shop manager, said, “We’ve had such a great response to our Project Joy, we have decided to extend the donations into June.”
So far, 570 scoops of ice cream have been donated to front line workers and first responders. Ben & Jerry’s is working toward their goal of donating 1,000 scoops of ice cream for Project Joy. Organizations are encouraged to reach out to Ben & Jerry’s to participate.
Ben & Jerry’s in Mill Falls Marketplace is now open for the season, Sunday-Thursday, noon-7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. For updates, visit benjerry.com/Meredith, or call 603-279-2200.
