MEREDITH — On June 21, members of the Community Garden Club of Meredith will meet at the Meredith Community Center to carpool to the Remick Farm Museum in Tamworth. They will enjoy a box lunch from The Tamworth Lyceum Cafe and a tour of the farm. The box lunch is $11 and admission to the museum is $5. For reservations, please call 603-707-2050.
