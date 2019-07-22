MEREDITH — Jean Reed will lead a workshop on pottery bowl basket-making at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Thursday, July 25.
A free-form type of weaving, the class will feature dyed and natural reed, sea grasses, and fibers. Participants will use twining and tapestry techniques for their baskets, and rims will be discussed. Some embellishments will be available.
No previous weaving experience is needed.
Students are urged to bring feathers, beads, buttons, and other items to personalize their baskets, and they will need to bring a hand towel, scissors, a spray bottle and a bagged lunch.
The class will run from 9 to 5 p.m. Tuition is $90. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by calling 603-279-7920 or stopping by the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith.
For more details, visit http://meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes or http://www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
